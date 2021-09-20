The Lewisburg City Council meets Tuesday, Sept. 21, in regular session at 7:30 p.m.
The agenda includes:
Call to order
Visitors reports
Approval of minutes from Aug. 20, 2021 regular meeting
Ordinance - 295 on park rental fees/second reading and public hearing
Resolution - 448 on lease purchase of five police vehicles
Proclamation - Greenbrier Valley Shrine Day 2021
Communications from the mayor
Communications from the city manager - Stratton Alley electric/power upgrade and a contract for temporary building inspector (Bobby Ford)
Communications from council members
Communications from Boards and Commissions - planning commission report, Briergarten application to serve food and alcohol on the adjoining outdoor fenced in patio public hearing, revised preliminary plat (Blackbird Village), parks commission report
Communication from police department - report from the police chief
Communications from the fire department - report from the fire chief
Communication from council committees - finance committee report from the Sept. 14 meeting, city hall repair change order, city hall repairs pay request, fire department physicals, architectural and engineer service for the new fire station, police department report on the purchase of vehicles and equipment, water system improvements condemnation for easements, public works building foundation on Stonehouse
Public works department report, planned maintenance program service agreement proposal for retreat pumps and valves, cleaning of settlement pond
Executive session for a police department personnel issue
Public safety committee reports - promotion in rank of sergeant and compensation for promotion, report from Aug. 31 meeting
Adjournment
Due to Covid, the meeting is available on Zoom. Contact Lewisburg City Hall by 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at 304-645-2080.