West Virginia lawmakers are looking to use their upcoming regular session to develop laws which aid economic development efforts throughout the state.
Some legislators feel the solution lies in producing sites that are “shovel ready” or ready to be developed while others say West Virginia needs to work on its image as a whole before it can attract developers.
These ideas were discussed with media Friday via video conferencing during the West Virginia Press Association's Legislative LookAhead event.
The purpose of the Legislative LookAhead, an annual event, is to give media a preview of the upcoming West Virginia legislative session, which is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Mitch Carmichael, the secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Economic Development, who was also on the call, teased big news coming out this week regarding “enormous opportunities” for economic development in the sate, which Gov. Jim Justice has been heavily involved in.
When it comes to economic development, Del. Clay Riley, R-Harrison, said it takes many different approaches and many steps to produce the desired end result.
“When you look at things like economic development, it's a multi-faceted, never-ending process,” Riley said. “And so, whether it's business retention, business expansion, or business recruitment, it's a constant effort to make sure the policies are in good place, and we give the tools to the Department of Economic Development to successfully execute those.”
Riley said the state also has to keep up with the ways in which advancements in technology have changed the way economic development is executed.
“When you used to look for a vacation, you'd call a travel agent,” he said. “Well, now you hop online, you do some research. The same thing happens with site selection consultants when they're looking to locate businesses here.”
To help combat this, Riley said the state needs to invest in a site certification and site readiness program, which is one of the initiatives he hopes to establish during the upcoming session.
“I think that the state is missing out on opportunities, not because we don't have a great team, but because they're never getting to our team,” he said. “Thirty-seven states have a site certification and site readiness program, so it puts us behind the 8 ball. . . We are really good as a state at competing when we get the opportunity and I think this site certification and site readiness program will not only increase the number of opportunities, but also will reduce the risk for businesses who are looking to locate here.”
Sen. Charlie Clements, R-Wetzel, said he agreed with Riley’s comments and added that he felt West Virginia is missing out on many economic development opportunities because it is being reactive instead of proactive.
Clements said he’s seen first-hand what it looks like when a state is proactively pursuing business investment and, instead of watching it occur somewhere else, would like to see policies in place that make that possible in West Virginia.
“I cite one example right here in the northern part of West Virginia,” he said.He pointed to an industrial site across the river from Moundsville, that the state of Ohio has spent millions and millions of dollars in getting it "shovel ready." Clements called it "a marketable site."
"We have those sites that could possibly be available in West Virginia, but we need to get ready for them," Clements said. "I think that a lot of what may come out of this next session is going to be putting us in a position to have these so-called ‘shovel ready sites’ and these prime cases.”
Sen. Owens Brown, D-Ohio, who was appointed to his current seat in October, had a somewhat different perspective on the problems being addressed by his new colleagues.
“I guess I'm new at this, but I do have different types of perspective as to economic development,” Brown said. “I think one of the first things we need to really do is to rehabilitate the image of West Virginia.”
Brown said that many of the state’s efforts to attract new businesses will be in vain if it can’t find a way to distance itself from the notion that it’s just a state with a drug issue.
He said addressing that issue should come first.
In the direction of rebranding itself, Brown said he thinks more can be done to entice people to live, work and retire in West Virginia.
“Ever since I can remember, we've been talking about bringing in industry, industry, industry, but we always seem to end up in the same place so often, and still at the bottom,” he said. “So, let's try a different approach and try and make (West Virginia) people-friendly, and give people maybe tax breaks and things so that they can come here and live a pretty good life.
These are things that I see as a different vision for the state of West Virginia. Instead of always — roads and bridges and things are great, but if you don't have any people here, then what's the point?”
Carmichael said Brown’s comments were "spot on" and he thanked him for “being an advocate for moving West Virginia forward”
Carmichael went on to relate where West Virginia is today, to the roaring 20’s “when there was so much optimism and enthusiasm and energy around West Virginia.”
“We are on a trajectory of growth and prosperity again,” he said. “We have to make sure that we memorialize it by adopting rules, statutes, tax policies, broadband and position ourselves to continue this growth and prosperity.”
Carmichael also teased “enormous opportunities” that would be announced this week relating to private investments coming to West Virginia.
"The governor's been very involved and engaged in recruiting and attracting business to our state,” he said.
One of the final speakers of the event was Danny Twilley, assistant dean of West Virginia University’s Brad & Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative.
Twilley discussed with lawmakers and media the role he believes the outdoor industry will play in West Virginia if legislators and community leaders take the time to invest in it.
Twilley gave a similar presentation in November at the Economic Summit in Beckley.
As a state with an abundance of natural resources at its disposal, the state has so much potential, Twilley said.
“We have been given some of the best topography in the entire country, but we've got to invest in that topography and in those resources to create access for families and for youth to get outside,” he said. “No more than the past two years have we seen the value of what it means to have access to our brilliant open spaces in our green and public lands.”
Twilley said investing in the outdoor economy should go hand in hand with conversations that deal with economic development.
He added that accessible development sites are not the only thing that brings business to an area because businesses also go where the people are.
If more people choose to migrate to West Virginia because of the enhancements it can bring to their quality of life through the outdoor industry, Twilley said studies have shown that business will follow.
The West Virginia Legislature’s 2022 regular 60-day session is scheduled to begin Wednesday.