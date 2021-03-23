Gov. Jim Justice is bringing his sales pitch to eliminate the state income tax to Tamarack on Wednesday.
Pitched as a conversation with residents of the Beckley area and Southern West Virginia, the event is scheduled for 4 p.m. It is open to the public but attendance will be limited to the maximum socially-distanced capacity.
Attendees will be asked to observe social distancing and will also be asked to wear face coverings at all times.
Justice is proposing a first-year 60 percent cut in personal income tax with a goal of eliminating the tax altogether within three years.
An outline of the plan estimates initial personal income tax reductions totaling $1.036 billion with rebates totaling $52 million for lower-income residents. It also proposes tax increases of $903 million.
The governor’s plan would raise other taxes, including those on on soft drinks, tobacco, beer and wine – and includes a first-time tax on some professional services and a luxury tax on items costing more than $5,000.
Justice, a coal baron, proposes sliding scales for severance taxes for coal, oil and natural gas, paying more when markets are better.