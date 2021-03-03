charmco

A flooded yard is shown off Route 60 near Charmco as the Meadow River overflowed Monday morning. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

 Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for 18 counties including Greenbrier for heavy rains that caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages this week.

The other counties are Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur and Wayne.

As part of this State of Emergency, the governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video