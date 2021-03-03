Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for 18 counties including Greenbrier for heavy rains that caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages this week.
The other counties are Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur and Wayne.
As part of this State of Emergency, the governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response and mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.
The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.