Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. where she will identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding.
She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia.
Decker brings over 30 years of public service experience to the position, having worked in various roles with state governments and the federal government.
Most recently, she served as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of Memorial Affairs within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Decker also previously worked in former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s administration as Deputy Director of California’s D.C. Office and as a Deputy Cabinet Secretary. She also served as a legislative analyst for the U.S. House Republican Conference under U.S. Rep. John Boehner.
Originally from Ashland, OH, Decker earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Politics and Public Policy from Bethany College in Bethany, WV.
Decker also has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, an Executive Master’s Degree in International Relations, and a Certificate of Advanced Study in Security Studies from Syracuse University.
Justice also announced today that he has appointed Lorrie Smith to the new position of state workforce resiliency officer.
Created by the passage of the Governor’s West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act, the office will operate on behalf of the governor to coordinate workforce development, job training, education and related programs across numerous state agencies and entities to grow West Virginia’s workforce and to provide more options for West Virginians seeking work and West Virginia businesses seeking employees. Smith will be tasked with leading these efforts.
Smith brings 24 years of workforce development, job training, and related experience on behalf of the State to the role. Most recently, she has served as Manager of the Governor’s Jobs & Hope West Virginia program, which offers support through a statewide collaboration of agencies providing West Virginians the opportunity to obtain career training and remove other barriers to job opportunities to ultimately secure meaningful employment. To date, over 1,900 Jobs & Hope participants who entered the program without work now have a job, and 300 West Virginians have graduated from the program and achieved career employment.