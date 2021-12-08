CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice has announced the award of$3,999,933 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 84 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state.
“Helping victims of violent crime is something we need to do in every way we possibly can,” Gov. Justice said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in the number of West Virginians using our nonprofit agencies for assistance. That’s why I advocated for this funding from our Legislature, because every single dollar helps someone in need."
The Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds will provide direct services like counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
The VOCA Supplemental Funds were awarded from the State Special Legislative Session, House Bill 336, requested and signed by Gov. Justice, to offset federal budget cuts to the Victims of Crime Act Program. These funds are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice, and Community Services Section.
Funds were awarded to the following organizations in this region:
Greenbrier, Pocahontas — CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, West Virginia Inc., $20,740, fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect.
Mercer — Child Protect of Mercer County Inc., $33,037, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims.
Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas — Child and Youth Advocacy Center Inc., $49,978, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims.
Logan, Mercer and McDowell — ChildLaw Services Inc., $37,262, fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect, and children who witness domestic violence.
Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers — Comprehensive Women's Service Council Inc., $141,558, fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking victims.
Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas — Family Refuge Center Inc., $180,383, fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Greenbrier —Greenbrier County Commission - Prosecutor's Office, $10,261, fund staff in the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Office to provide direct services to crime victims.
Greenbrier — Greenbrier County Commission - Sheriff's Department, $10,909, fund staff in the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims.
Raleigh, Fayette and Wyoming — Just For Kids Inc., $70,373, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims.
Mercer — Mercer County Commission, $50,939, fund staff in the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime.
Nicholas and Webster —Nicholas County Family Resource Network, $25,487, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims.
Summers — REACHH-Family Resource Center Inc., $15,139, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse.
McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming — Stop Abusive Family Environments Inc., $38,152, fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.
McDowell — Stop the Hurt Inc., $18,148, fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims.
Wyoming County — Wyoming County Commission, $6,688, fund staff in the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims.
Statewide — Legal Aid of West Virginia Inc., $174,129, fund staff to provide legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.
Statewide — Mothers Against Drunk Driving, $10,534, fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout West Virginia.
Statewide — West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Inc., $47,607, fund the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Inc's Expansion and Service Enhancement Project statewide aimed at expanding Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to unserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 43 counties already served by a CAC.
Statewide — West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc., $57,041, fund staff to direct legal services to victims and survivors statewide who could not be served by Legal Aid or other pro bono attorneys.
Statewide — West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation, $36,180, fund staff to provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections.
Statewide — West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information and Services, $60,018, fund staff to provide direct services to the victims of crime throughout the state of West Virginia.