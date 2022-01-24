CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Those who like to run off their own batch of homemade liquor could do so legally if legislation which advanced out of the West Virginia House of Delegates Monday becomes law.
The measure is House Bill 2972 which would eliminate a section of state code which blocks the production of homemade liquor. Supporters said the law already allows for home production of beer or wine and this bill adds distilled spirts to the list. The prohibition dates back decades and is tied to West Virginia’s legacy of moonshine. However, supporters said the bill nullifies an area of the existing law which had become antiquated.
