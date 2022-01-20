Raleigh County Community Action Association is collaborating with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness to conduct a point-in-time homeless count in Raleigh and Greenbrier counties.
The count allows RCCAA and the WVCEH to collect data regarding the number of people experiencing homelessness in the region for funding and development purposes.
The count will occur throughout both regions from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 3:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.
Anyone interested in volunteering may contact Brittany Caron at 304-860-1921 EXT 106.
Results from the count provide agencies in the area with vital information for future development and programing.