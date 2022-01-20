Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks will serve as the grand groundhog watcher for Concord University’s 2022 Groundhog Day Breakfast.
Hicks will share the spotlight with infamous groundhog weather prognosticator Concord Charlie during the popular gathering set for Wednesday, Feb. 2. The festivities will begin at 8 a.m. in the Pais Fellowship Hall in University Point on Concord’s Athens campus.
The honor of grand groundhog watcher is bestowed on an individual who has positively impacted life and culture in West Virginia.
Hicks has been a lifelong resident of Princeton, where he met the love of his life, raised his family, and built numerous businesses.
Hicks has served as the chief executive officer of Princeton Rescue Squad for the past 17 years. Before assuming that role, Hicks was co-owner of The Club/The Douglas Center in Princeton – a gathering place for many professionals in the community.
Hicks has served as a coach and director for the little league football programs in the community for 26 years. He helped bring the Hunnicutt Sports Complex to its current state.
Hicks serves on the Mercer County Board of Health, the 911 Board of Directors, and The Oakvale Road Public Service Board. He is a board member of Princeton Health Care Center and a proud member of the Princeton Rotary Club.
One of the causes closest to Hick’s heart is that of the Shriners organization. He was a Shriners child, and he now gives back by serving as the transportation director for Southern West Virginia Shriners Crippled Children, where he organizes and facilitates free transportation to children in need of life-altering surgeries, a service he himself needed as a child.
“My mission in life is to help other people and to serve as many organizations as I possibly can in order to give back to a community that has given so much to me and my family,” Hicks said.
Concord Charlie has a standing appointment with the university’s president each year to offer his predictions and insights on the duration of winter. The president relays the forecast to the breakfast guests.
According to Groundhog Day lore, if the groundhog sees his shadow the morning of Feb. 2, six more weeks of winter can be expected. An early spring will be on the way if he doesn’t see his shadow.
Cost per person for this year’s breakfast is $20. Online reservations and payments are encouraged and may be completed at www.concord.edu/groundhog
Reservations may also be made by emailing advancement@concord.edu or calling 304-384-6311.