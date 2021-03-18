The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will hold a groundbreaking for its new offices on Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at 308 Ned Payne Drive in Beckley.
The new facility is being built in the Pinecrest Industrial Park near the Easy Beckley Bypass on the east side of the city.
“We are very excited about this project,” said Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver in a press release. “It’s important for our law enforcement officers to have a great facility to serve the citizens of Raleigh County.”
Sheriff Scott Van Meter said in the same release, “Our law enforcement team needs this new headquarters to protect and serve the citizens of Raleigh County. Having this new building will be a great asset to continue serving the people of our county.”
The planned $10 million office is expected to be completed in 2022.