Gov. Jim Justice is canceling the regularly scheduled Covid-19 press briefings for the rest of the week, having come down with what appears to be Lyme disease.
The governor said in a press release early Wednesday night that he had tested negative for Covid after attending the WV GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville.
The governor said he began feeling "extremely sick” after the events and immediately got tested for Covid-19.
Still, he is having symptoms and is being treated or possible Lyme disease, a bacterial infection you get from the bite of an infected tick.
At first, Lyme disease usually causes symptoms such as a rash, fever, headache and fatigue. But if it is not treated early, the infection can spread to your joints, heart, and nervous system.
The cover said he was “nowhere near 100 percent.”