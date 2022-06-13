Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 27.1 cents per gallon in the last week, neary double the national rate, averaging $4.90 a gallon of regular on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Prices in West Virginia are 64.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.92 a gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $4.19 a gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.25 a gallon, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.