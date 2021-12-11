A fire which scorched 132 acres of land in the first week of December in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve took firefighters from multiple states just over a week to contain.
While remnants of the fire can be seen in the charred earth on Beauty Mountain where the fire was located, Dave Bieri, district supervisor at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, said the fire will be but a distant memory to the land in a few months.
On Thursday, Bieri gave media a tour of the area which recently reopened to the public.
Following a trail roughly 0.7 mile long that began at the Short Creek parking area on Beauty Mountain Road, the staging area for firefighters battling the flames last week, Bieri led members of the media to the Nuttalburg Headhouse, which was located near the center of the fire.
Bieri said the fire started just below the slopes of the Short Creek parking area and spread west, aided by the wind and steep terrain.
As Bieri led the group down the trail, it did not take long before a burned smell could be detected in the air.
Bieri commented that while the earth was completely black from the fire, the base of the trees were barely charred meaning that the flames were very low and mostly what burned were fallen sticks and brush.
“If you come here in a couple of months you won’t even be able to tell there was a fire here,” he said. “This was actually a fairly beneficial fire, similar to the type of prescribed burns that we would do in the park to burn out all the undergrowth.”
Once the group arrived at the Nuttalburg Headhouse, Bieri pointed out that the headhouse, made mostly out of metal, as well as the conveyor belt, down the mountain, were untouched by the fire.
Bieri said the historic structures of Nuttalburg were of great concern to crews while fighting the fire but luckily they were unaffected. Bieri credited this to the preservation efforts prior to the fire.
“They just did this last summer. They came out here and basically do what we would do with a prescribed burn but do it by hand,” Bieri said. “They use leaf blowers and blow out as many leaves from the area as they can. They cut up some of the dead debris on the ground and cut back a lot of the undergrowth. . . I don’t know if it would have been a different result here if we hadn’t done that but it certainly didn’t hurt and I’m sure it played into why we didn’t see more damage here.”
Bieri said he also wanted to dispel the rumor that all fires do is destroy an area.
He said the fire was very beneficial to the area’s ecosystem and did much more good than harm.