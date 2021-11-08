It was a labor of love with a lot of help from the community and its churches.
Judy and Jim Donley along with Joyce and Denny Meier, of Liberty Township, Ohio, delivered 545 handmade fleece blankets to students at Mullens Elementary, Mullens Middle and Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle schools – one for every student.
Along with the blankets, they delivered bikes, shoes, socks, gloves, clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes, toiletries, cases of canned foods for the schools’ blessing boxes, and a large variety of toys that will be distributed to the students through prize drawings.
Each blanket is handmade, explained Judy Donley, and packed into a bag with a toothbrush and toothpaste.
The bags were also donated and many can be used as backpacks, while other bags were handmade.
The group organized the blankets by age categories, then separated those for boys from those for girls, Joyce Meier explained.
Each blanket also carries a personalized note for the child receiving it, Donley said.
Meier said they’d heard that some of the children’s homes were heated with wood burning stoves and they wanted each child to have a blanket he or she could cuddle up with and keep warm during the cold months ahead.
The project began as a planned mission trip to another county, which was then re-routed to Mullens.
Donley and Meier are sisters and cousins of Shirley Weaver, secretary of the City of Mullens Foundation.
“We asked Shirley if there was anything we could do for Mullens,” Donley said.
With Weaver’s guidance, they made their first trip to Mullens in July, Donley explained, with a much smaller load.
“But I felt like God was calling me to come back,” she emphasized.
So, for the next three months, with the help of 100 or more people from their community and the churches, they created the blankets and accepted donations.
“I have so many God stories from this,” Donley said.
She used as an example: With every blanket, they wanted to include a toothbrush and toothpaste. They completed enough blankets for two schools, then added the third school, but didn’t have enough toothbrushes and toothpaste for that third group of blankets.
“Out of the blue, I get a call from a lady who wanted to donate 150 toothbrushes,” Donley said.
“I have about 23 God stories like that.”
As a result, the sisters are calling their mission Blessings From Above Ministry.
There were so many donated items that their car was packed full and they also rented a U-Haul truck to bring everything.
It took an entire day, and the help of three neighbors, to load everything.
Weaver and her husband, Charlie, provided additional items from their community in Florida. Weaver grew up in Mullens and with the help of numerous volunteers has worked to make improvements to her hometown.
The blankets were distributed at Mullens Elementary and Mullens Middle schools Monday and were scheduled to be given to students Tuesday at Herndon Consolidated Elementary and Middle School.
“We’re just overwhelmed with joy at their kindness and compassion,” emphasized John Henry, assistant schools superintendent, who helped unload the boxes.
“They provided some much needed things for the students,” Henry said.