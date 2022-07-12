Nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday.
“The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Traffic was exactly as we expected it would be. We were properly staffed, we were ready for it, and operations ran efficiently.”
Miller predicted traffic would top 1 million vehicles during the 11-day period, and the actual traffic counts easily topped that.
Heaviest traffic days were Friday, July 1 when 169,701 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. On Saturday, July 2, 139,956 vehicles used the Turnpike; 139,227 used the Turnpike on Friday, July 8; and 137,890 drove the Turnpike on Saturday, July 9.
“From what I saw on the road, most of the drivers were from out of state,” Miller said. “They enjoyed a safe, efficient ride on the West Virginia Turnpike.”
This year’s July 4 holiday figures were down from last year’s count for the same 11-day period, when more than 1.45 million motorists used the Turnpike. Miller attributed the increase in the 2021 figures to the easing of Covid restrictions, and this year’s downturn partly to high gasoline prices.