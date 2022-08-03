A federal jury convicted a Logan County man Tuesday of accessing with the intent to view prepubescent child pornography.
According to testimony at trial, Raymond Dugan, 55, was found guilty by a jury. A forensic analysis of Dugan’s computer revealed 1,237 images of child pornography.
Dugan is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Dugan must also register as a sex offender.
