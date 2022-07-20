Family Refuge Center in Lewisburg is holding a poker run fundraiser on Saturday, July 30th.
Participants, usingg what ever mode of transportaation they chose, typically visit five to seven checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each one. In Lewisburg, the participant with the best hand gets $300 and worst hand gets $100.
Additionally, there will be a 50/50 raffle, bug splat contest and a cookout at the finish line.
Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased on the group’s Facebook event page or by calling 304-645-6334. Registration is from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Family Refuge Center’s main office located at 213 Coleman Drive.
Routes will be distributed during registration.
Riders will return to the main office at 4 p.m. for a cookout. All proceeds from the event will go toward services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Family Refuge Center is a community based, non-profit organization committed to ending physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. It serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, elder abuse and human trafficking.
