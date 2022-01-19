West Virginia’s economy is rapidly improving from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic, West Virginia University economist John Deskins told lawmakers Wednesday, but plenty of challenges continue.
“The recovery so far has been faster than I would have expected,” Deskins said during a presentation in the House of Delegates Chamber. But, he cautioned, “We’re not fully out of the woods with the Covid recession.”
To read more, click there: https://wvmetronews.com/2022/01/19/economist-tells-lawmakers-that-economic-recovery-is-swifter-than-expected/