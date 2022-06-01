During the week leading up to Memorial Day, more than 884,000 vehicles passed through toll booths on the West Virginia Turnpike.
The Turnpike experienced heavier than expected traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. For the week ending Memorial Day, 884,104 vehicles went through the toll booths.
“Thursday and Friday were still our big days,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. On those two travel days, 268,237 vehicles used the Turnpike.
Miller thinks heavy rains forecast for Thursday may have encouraged some holiday travelers to plan their trips earlier in the week, spreading out the usual holiday rush.
Motorists experienced few disruptions over Memorial Day weekend. “We had a really smooth weekend,” Miller said. “There were no significant delays.”