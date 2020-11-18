The West Virginia Department of Transportation is planning an upcoming lane shift on the West Virginia Turnpike (I-64/I-77) between mile markers 40 and 48 in Raleigh County.
The transition will be completed late Wednesday night and the driving lanes will switch from the outside lanes to the inside lanes beginning Thursday morning.
“The Beckley Widening Project is estimated to be about 60 percent complete,” said Jeff Miller, Director of the Parkways Authority, in a press release received Wednesday.
“The surface on the inside lanes, although smoother and recently paved, is still not the final product,” Miller said. “This is the base course and the finished surface course will be completed on all lanes as the project nears completion around November 2022.”