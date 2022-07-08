A Detroit man pleaded guilty Thursday to the distribution of fentanyl.
According to court proceedings, Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 45, admitted that he sold what he now knows was a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant near Mount Hope in Raleigh County on March 4, 2021.
Williams further admitted that he sold another quantity of fentanyl to the same confidential informant on March 11, 2021.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on December 15 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison as well as at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.