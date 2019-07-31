ELKHART, Ind. – Three people were shot dead and a fourth seriously injured Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in this northern Indiana city. Elkhart police said the gunman was among the dead.
An unidentified woman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with a serious gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.
Elkhart police said they arrived at Stratford Commons at 9:04 a.m. (EDT) to investigate a shooting, and immediately found the injured female.
They said a search of the premises located two men and another woman who had been shot dead. Police said one of the dead males was the gunman.
ABC 57 News identified the dead as John Malk, 66; Gal Shield, 66, and Lawrence Faso, 76, all residents of the apartment complex. The station said police identified Faso as the suspected shooter.
Authorities had no motive for the shootings. Stratford Commons is a subsidized housing project for seniors and lower income persons.
More than 100 law enforcement officers swarmed to the scene in response to the shooting.
Elkhart is located 100 miles east of Chicago and 150 miles north of Indianapolis. It is 15 miles east of South Bend, Indiana, and Notre Dame University.
“At this time, the area is safe and there is no longer any threat as a result of this incident,” the Elkhart Police Department said in a statement.
Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese issued the following statement: “Three individuals lost their lives today in a tragedy that should have been avoided. While we may not know what prompted this incident, we can say that violence is never the answer. This behavior devastates families and takes a toll on any community. It also weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of our first responders.”
Details for this story were provided by the Goshen, Ind., News.