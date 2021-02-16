As the coal industry in the state continues to limp along, West Virginia’s energy portfolio is growing in a relatively big way as a 92.5 MW solar facility on 795 acres of land in Jefferson County has cleared a regulatory hurdle with the state Public Service Commission granting a siting certificate to Wild Hill Solar LLC.
The project is estimated to cost $125 million.
As proposed, the solar installation would be the largest in the state, coming in just ahead of a similarly sized installation planned for Raleigh County.
The state has been slow to attract and permit renewable energies to sit at the energy table. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), West Virginia has 10.5 MW of solar capacity, spread out across 359 installations, ranking it 49th among all states. Not exactly the No. 1 placard Gov. Jim Justice held up during his State of the State address last week at the Capitol.
The solar installment in the Eastern Panhandle will also bring a substantial uptick in solar investment for the state, which, according to SEIA, is $33.3 million – about a quarter of Wild Hill’s estimated cost.
In contrast, the Raleigh Solar Farm, about 600 acres near Grandview, was given the green light by the county commission last fall on a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Linda Eppling voting against. It will generate a peak output of approximately 90 Megawatts. On an annual basis, the generation is equivalent to the demand from 16,000 West Virginia homes, according to reporting by Jessica Farrish. The installment is estimated to cost $90 million.
Back to coal: According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), 121 U.S. coal-fired power plants were repurposed to burn other types of fuels between 2011 and 2019, 103 of which were converted to or replaced by natural gas-fired plants.
At the end of 2010, 316.8 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired capacity existed in the United States, but by the end of 2019, 49.2 GW of that amount was retired and 14.3 GW had the boiler converted to burn natural gas. The decision for plants to switch from coal to natural gas was driven by stricter emission standards, low natural gas prices and more efficient new natural gas turbine technology.
In a word: costs.
In the past year, companies including Samsung and General Electric have announced they’ll stop building coal plants. Also, major funders like Blackrock and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have pledged to stop financing them.
In short, the solar installments for the state could not have come soon enough. Now, it will be on state and local government officials along with civic leaders to open the door even wider for renewable energy. This is not a war on coal, but just the way the markets are turning – and have been for a while. It’s time the state leverage whatever sway it has to make the most of the moment for the next generation of energy producers.
● ● ●
Though we only bring observational evidence to this little corner of the column today, it seems to us that people in these parts – perhaps feeling better about the dramatic fall in Covid numbers this past month – are relaxing their personal health and safety standards a tad too much a tad too early.
Too many masks are flying at half staff – if at all. In a local, popular restaurant this past Sunday afternoon to pick up a to-go order, I counted two small groups seated at the bar and a third, larger group seated at a nearby table. Not a one of them was wearing a mask.
I have also noticed a slight uptick in the number of people without masks roaming the aisles at local grocery stores.
Well, yes, the daily positive test rate fell to 3.18 percent on Tuesday, a dang-sight better than the double digits the Department of Health and Human Services were posting in late December and early January. And, yes, active cases had dropped all the way from 29,257 on January 10 to 10,969 on Tuesday. Remarkable, to say the least.
But back on July 4, just ahead of the summer spike, active cases numbered 693 – about 6 percent of what they were on Tuesday.
While we may have come through the worst of the pandemic this winter, we still have miles to travel before we pull into normal.
Until then, I would suggest we act like it and take some responsibility – if not for ourselves, then at least for one another.