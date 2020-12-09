Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break the sound barrier, dies at 97

Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier in 1947, poses in front of the rocket-powered Bell X-IE plane that he flew at Edwards Air Force Base on Sept. 4, 1985. The retired Brig. Gen. , one of the U.S. Air Force's most decorated test pilots who was portrayed in the movie "The Right Stuff" has died. He was 97.(AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)