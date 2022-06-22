Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and a bipartisan group of Senate and House colleagues in introducing the Screening for Communities to Receive Early and Equitable Needed Services (SCREENS) for Cancer Act.
The Act authorizes the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), which provides breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services for women who are low-income, uninsured and underinsured who do not qualify for Medicaid.
The NBCCEDP, a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state departments of health, has provided breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to more than six million women, detecting nearly 75,000 breast cancers and almost 4,000 premalignant breast lesions.
The SCREENS for Cancer Act would reauthorize the NBCCEDP through 2027. The program provides public education, outreach, patient navigation, and care coordination to increase breast and cervical cancer screening rates and reach underserved populations.
In other action, the Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance the Equal Pay for Team USA Act, legislation authored by Capito and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., to ensure equal pay for Americans who represent our country in global athletic competitions, like the Olympics, regardless of gender.