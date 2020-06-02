The City of Beckley is administered by the mayor and common council. Beckley utilizes a strong mayor form of government, with the mayor serving as the chief administrative officer, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city. The mayor’s total annual salary is $70,000.
● Tell our readers about yourself. I’ve been married to Hunter Wade for 18 years this June. We have two wonderful children, Zechariah and Arianna. We attend Faith Community Church in Beckley and we love college sports, board games and movie night. Zechariah enjoys playing drums and basketball and Arianna loves dancing at Rhythms of Grace and playing volleyball.
I grew up here in Raleigh County and attended WWHS. After high school, I earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Lee University and a Master’s Degree in Communication from West Virginia University.
I have more than 20 years of business and marketing experience. I have worked as a contractor for the Department of Labor, Director of Marketing for Mountain State University, and currently serve as Director of Marketing and Finance for Cornerstone Financial Group and Wade Investment Properties. I handle all financial operations for both companies.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? The number one reason I am running for Mayor of Beckley is to bring conservative values to city government. It was my greatest disappointment when our elected officials passed the sexual orientation and gender identity ordinance with public accommodations included in the initiative. This was a tactic aimed at pleasing a small portion of the population, without regard to the opinions of the majority. For too long, conservative Christians have stayed on the sidelines hoping and trusting that our elected officials will make morally sound decisions that lead our communities in the right direction. We have watched in dismay as our value systems are neglected and views on social policies have often been ignored. As mayor of Beckley, I will proudly represent conservative values. It is my goal to remove “public accommodations” from the sexual orientation and gender identity ordinance. I will work diligently to make Beckley a better place to live and work, knowing that decisions made with integrity will not only affect this generation, but generations to come.
My next goal is to create uniform boundaries by annexing the illogical gaps in Beckley. This would streamline the procedures for public services and first responders and eliminate confusion. Additionally, residents would no longer be vulnerable to distance-related delays in response times.
Finally, I would like to focus on economic growth and development in the areas of our needs and strengths. We lead the country in the opioid epidemic. We should likewise lead the nation in drug reform and rehabilitative services. We should aggressively research institutions with high success rates and model area businesses accordingly, as well as assisting organizations in the area. Additionally, we should look for new business opportunities and partnerships to provide employment to the graduates of WVU Tech in the fields of information technology, computer programming and engineering.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? What I have learned about regret is that it only lasts for a season. There have been times in my life when I regretted choices that I made with relationships, education, work, parenting and the list goes on. But with time, regret fades and we are left with lessons learned and experiences that make us better versions of ourselves. As I look back, the only thing I can say I fully regret is not trusting that even in the difficult seasons, there would be a better tomorrow, for not realizing even in the storms, God had a purpose and plan.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? Without a doubt, I am most proud of my family. Family is the only lasting legacy we leave on earth. Accomplishments and material things will all fade away and be forgotten, but our families will live on to impact others. I love being Hunter Wade’s wife and I absolutely love being Zechariah and Arianna’s mom. I love watching them grow, teaching them about life, that things like manners, apologies and hard work matter. We are to serve God and love one another. It amazes me to watch them develop into who they were created to be, and I will always be proud of them.