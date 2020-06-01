In today’s installment of profiles of candidates seeking elected office in Raleigh County, candidates for mayor provide answers – in their own words. The Register-Herald presented the same set of questions to all candidates.
● Tell our readers about yourself. Born and raised in Beckley. Married to retired nurse, Barbara, for 52 years. Raised our three daughters and one son here, all graduates of West Virginia Universiy, professionals and raising our seven grandchildren.
Served as Councilman At Large for 22 years, Recorder-Treasurer for two and a half years in Mayor O’Brien’s administration, during which time we achieved Home Rule status under my leadership. This lowered B&O taxes and greatly improved the city’s financial stability. Additionally, we have paid off over $1 million early on the Intermodal Gateway and Exhibition bonds, erasing that debt and improving monthly cash flow.
During my tenure as mayor, the city has experienced unprecedented growth in terms of addressing deferred maintenance and construction of facilities such as the 40-year-old police and #3 fire stations. We were able to purchase the former Black Knight Country Club, saving it from being an abandoned eyesore in Ward 5. Historic Black Knight has been a resounding success.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office?
Although the past four years have been extremely gratifying, there is still so much more to do to reach Beckley’s potential. Our dream is to become an attractive art and cultural center for southern West Virginia is well on its way, but needs my continued leadership to finish the job.
Common Council and the team we have in the city is one I value more than I can adequately express. We have accomplished great things together and this is perhaps the biggest reason I want to continue this mission. IN the current new normal environment, we need to keep this seasoned and knowledgeable team together.
A theme or brand for Beckley is an immediate goal; one we are now working on. Public-private partnerships, whereby the city becomes actively involved financially in working with property owners to renovate properties that have been vacant for too long.
We have invested over $26 million in upgraded projects the past four years and my desire is to see these projects mature and flourish.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life?
I had four grandparetns born in 1874, parents born in 1911 and 1913. I often think of how disinterested I was growing up in their recalling their own memories of that era, from the wars to the Great Depression. My wife recently organized old photos of them when they were youjng and it further sparked my interest. Living and breathing history books that I didn’t show much interest in at the time.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of?
My wife, four grown children and seven grandchildren.
Professionally, the sound financial condition of the city, even as we weather downturns in revenues due to the shutdown due to the pandemic.
Demonstrating support to prove the city is inclusive.