The City of Beckley is administered by the mayor and common council. Beckley utilizes a strong mayor form of government, with the mayor serving as the chief administrative officer, responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city. The mayor’s total annual salary is $70,000.
● Tell our readers about yourself. My name is Danielle Stewart and I grew up here in Beckley, graduating from Woodrow Wilson in 1989. I attended Concord College, graduating in 1994 and later obtained my Master of Business Administration from Webster University in 2010.
I am a 23-year veteran of the United States Army. I served three combat tours, two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. I was awarded three Bronze Stars and the combat action badge. I retired in 2015 at the rank of Major.
I became the Executive Director of Piney Creek Watershed Association in 2016, a position I held for 4 years. I worked with the city, county and state on environmental projects. During my time, the association earned two WVDEP awards and I increased grants under management from $35,000 to almost $400,000. In 2018, I was named a Beckley Human Rights Commissioner where I currently serve as the chair of the commission.
● What are the top three reasons you are seeking office? I am running for mayor because our community and government cannot continue down the road we are on. The old way of doing business is failing our small businesses, residents and families. The Good Old Boy network shoved over $3 million of taxpayer money into their pockets when Beckley bought Black Knight while the community surrounding their country club suffers from poor infrastructure and no economic development. You see this again and again. A $119 million “Roads to Prosperity” project that helps people drive right by Beckley without having to stop while residents cannot even walk on the sidewalks.
I am running for mayor because I am the one candidate without ties to the Good Old Boys that can stand up for every resident of Beckley. We have some great candidates for mayor, but the reality is every one of them have been a part of this system for many years and have failed to make changes. Beckley needs someone with the courage to say, “enough is enough.” I cannot be bought. I cannot be intimidated. I have no business interest to distract me. I have only my desire to serve, love of Beckley and the determination to make things better.
I am running for mayor for our children, yours and mine. I want nothing more than for our children to have a city they are proud to call home. A home where our youth have opportunities for education and development. A home where they can find employment with good pay, benefits and opportunities for advancement. A home where they feel safe on their streets from crime and speeding cars.
I have two daughters and my youngest is pregnant with twins. I want those kids to be the fourth generation of the family to graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School.
● What is the single thing you regret most in your life? My biggest regret is leaving my children when I deployed. Nothing prepares you for your 6- and 10-year old daughters crying “please don’t go” and then turning around to leave. I am proud of my service and I would serve again, but I recognize that soldiers are not the only ones who suffer. That is why our families are so important to me. Many families in Beckley are separated for a variety of reasons, from drugs to domestic violence to employment. I want to keep families together and will work to improve their quality of life.
● What is the single thing you are most proud of? I am most proud of the fact that over two deployments, I led over 400 soldiers in combat and brought them home alive. I had soldiers wounded but everyone came home. I brought them home because as a commander I invested in their training and I invested in each soldier as an individual. I treated my soldiers and the civilians in my area with dignity and respect. I took responsibility for problems and their solutions. I made decisions understanding the consequences of my decisions on me and those around me. That is the leadership and experience I bring to Beckley.