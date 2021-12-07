Business owners who have made it a point to hire individuals in recovery were celebrating Monday at a Fruits of Labor gathering in Rainelle.
Eight businesses were recognized for recently completely training as part of Communities of Healing, which is a four-month training program that helps businesses mold their current operations into social enterprises supporting local citizens recovering from addictions.
Alison Ibarra, owner of Pinheads in Oak Hill, was one of the eight businesses to participate in the training offered though Communities of Healing as part of its Fall 2021 Cohort.
Ibarra said she heard of the program through West Virginia Hive, one of the partnering agencies that make up Communities of Healing.
“The reason I chose to get involved with (Communities of Healing) was because we already worked with some folks that are in recovery at Pinheads,” she said. “We were doing pretty well but it’s one of those things – we were probably only 60 percent effective working with people in recover and we want to be better.”
Ibarra said going through the program supplied her with the “crucial nuts and bolts” of how she could specifically meet the needs of people in recovery that were employed at Pinheads as well as being open to hiring more people in recovery.
“I learned how important it was that if you have a staff member that relapses that they know that you are their first phone call,” she said. “I also learned that I’ve got to have resources for them, for my management staff and have to better understand how to support people in recovery to make sure that we’re integrating folks into our team.”
Ibarra said simple things discussed during training were helpful, like being able to inform employees about available resources could help them if the employee relapses.
She added that creating a friendly and open working environment was also key.
“Feeling supported is important for all our staff for quality of life but its exponentially more important for folks in recovery,” Ibarra said.
In addition to recognizing the businesses graduating from the Communities of Healing’s Fall 2021 Cohort, other partners of the Communities of Healing also spoke about how their services can also aid these businesses in their efforts.
Those partners include Fruits of Labor, Region 4 Planning and Development Council, Seed Sower, Inc., Wright Venture Services and Region 1 Workforce Development Board.
Robin Morgan, the executive director of Region 1 Workforce Development Board, said it’s all about being able to offer an array of supportive options for businesses who want to hire people in recovery and for the people in recovery themselves.
“It takes the entire community, so people have the opportunity to step up and be part of the solution,” she said.
As part of WorkForce West Virginia’s Empowered Employment program, Morgan said people in recovery are placed in jobs where they can learn vital skills, build references and also be get paid through WorkForce West Virginia.
While receiving training from Communities of Healing is not requirement for businesses to hire some of these employees, Morgan said it definitely helps.
“What we look for is safe work environments that provide structure and supervision so that individuals going through the program will be successful,” she said.
As West Virginia is currently last when it comes to labor force participation, Morgan said Empowered Employment directly addresses that problem.
“We are actually targeting a group of people that want to work. They just need that opportunity and that open door which takes the business community as well as the partners that are networking together to provide all the resources to make this happen,” Morgan said.
The Communities of Healing program was funded in 2020 by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The program is designed on the success of Fruits of Labor, a culinary program that has worked for nine years with those in recovery and 20 years in business.
Tammy Jordan, the president of Fruits of Labor, said she started using her business as a tool to help people in recovery after visiting a woman in an Alderson prison and hearing about how hopeless she was about her life after prison.
Jordan said she saw the need for giving hope to people who felt hopeless because their past or current struggles with addiction got in the way of them bettering their life or finding employment.
As part of Communities of Healing, Jordan said she trains the business on how best to support employees going through recovery.
“I developed the training through years of practice and being able to see what works and coming at it from a recovery standpoint and what makes a great supportive work environment,” she said.
Jordan said a vital part of the training is stressing to businesses that they need to be open to the potential that employees may relapse and how to support them through that setback.
“Sometimes there is a journey they (the employees in recovery) take and we are still open to communicating with them even though they may not be ready for the resources that are available,” she said. “But keeping the open line of communication during that difficulty so that they know they are cared about is extremely important to the process.”
Jessica Walton, the bakery manager, at the Fruits of Labor in Rainelle, said she credits her success in recovery to Jordan and the help she offered.
Walton first came to Fruits of Labor for training in 2015 but after graduating from the program a few months later, she relapsed and a few years after that went to prison.
While in prison, Walton said she remembered that Jordan had told her that she could always reach out to for help if she needed it.
With this in mind, Walton wrote a letter to Jordan, which would eventually lead to her employment with Fruits of Labor in 2019.
Walton said it’s inspiring to see so many more business willing to help people just like her.
“When I first went in to recover this was not even imaginable to me,” she said. “I wanted to keep it hidden that I was an addict if I thought I was going to be able to get any type of employment that last longer than a year. Seeing all these willing people and all the work behind it, it’s just amazing.”
Walton was nearly in tears as she listed all the success in her life that have come as a result of the support from Fruits of Labor.
Chief among those successes was Walton’s ability to now see her kids every day.
“That would not have been possible without this,” she said.
The Fall 2021 Cohort is Communities of Healing’s second group of graduates. In August, the program gradated 10 businesses as part of its Spring 2021 Cohort.
The program is now accepting applications for its upcoming cohort. For more information go to wvhive.com/communities-of-healing.