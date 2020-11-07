Business briefcase

Summers leading the way in state on new business registrations
In October, Summers County registered 13 new businesses with the secretary of state’s office to lead all other counties in the state with a 2.59 percent growth rate.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,234 new businesses statewide in October 2020, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Boone County also scored high with 12 new business registrations and a 2.35 percent growth rate.
Elsewhere across the region, Fayette County had 23 new registrations for a 1.39 percent growth rate, Mercer County had 33 registrations producing a 1.37 percent growth rate, Greenbrier County added 23 registrations and a 1.06 percent rate of growth.
Raleigh County, the most populous of the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market, recorded the most registrations in the region with 38 for a 1.03 percent growth rate.
Also, Wyoming County had five registrations for a 0.88 percent growth rate, Nicholas added nine for a 0.81 percent growth rate, Monroe added two for a 0.41 percent growth rate and McDowell added four for a 0.39 percent growth rate.
Kanawaha County, the state’s most populous, added the largest number of registrations, 108, for a 0.85 percent growth rate.
Sales website to sell Appalachian honey
The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters, has launched its sales website – ABCHoney.org – to sell the natural honey its beekeepers have harvested from their 850 hives.
Since its creation in 2017, ABC has helped hundreds of people in distressed counties learn how to raise bees, harvest honey and sell their products in an environmentally responsible way. Terri J. Giles, a former U.S. Senate aide and foundation executive who returned home to West Virginia for this venture, has been involved from the ground up and seen the multiple benefits of this social economic initiative.
The ABCHoney.org website features a selection of natural honey in addition to products from partners Blenko Glass, J.D. Dickinson Salt, Walter Hyleck pottery, and Rishi teas.
“Each hive we support can generate 40-60 pounds of honey for sale each year,” Giles said. “All proceeds are invested back into the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective to expand our geographic reach, assisting more people, communities and the environment.”
Giles indicated that Central Appalachia is an ideal location for natural beekeeping and that honey produced from this region is distinct from other brands. “The abundance of diverse forest and undeveloped land in our region helps keep our bees healthy,” she said.