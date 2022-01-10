Of the roughly 700,000 addresses in West Virginia, 300,000 do not have adequate broadband services, according to Mitch Carmichael, the secretary of West Virginia’s Department of Economic Development, who spoke Friday at the West Virginia Press Association's Legislative LookAhead.
“It's an enormous problem,” Carmichael said.
Expanding broadband was one of the key topics discussed with media during the Legislative LookAhead, held via video conferencing as a result of Covid precautions.
Carmichael said the state is either last or next to last in both broadband availability and connectivity speeds but is working to turn that around using $100 million allocated by the state for broadband expansion.
“Our entire focus with our broadband is to get to those in West Virginia that do not have service.
Carmichael said he’s constantly hearing stories about people who can’t understand why their neighbor has access to broadband but they don’t.
He said the answer is simple: It’s too expensive.
Carmichael said these funds are meant to bridge that gap so that stories like that become less frequent.
He added that if those without service can go to broadband.wv.gov and “type in an address of any one of your friends, constituents, anyone, to know what speeds they have at their home address level and when and whether or not they'll be funded with one of these programs if they do not have service.”
Carmichael said that map is the result of months of work and investment to be able to map out the state and see where service is and isn’t available.
As a result of this mapping, Carmichael said they learned that 300,000 address did not have adequate broadband services.
He added that it’s also beneficial to know where broadband is already in place so that they can use their funds efficiently and avoid spending money where it’s not needed.
Del. Clay Riley, R-Harrison, said he feels the state's emphasis on expanding broadband was made apparent as one of its top priorities after the creation of the Office of Broadband in early 2021.
Riley also pointed to the state Dig Once policy, which is designed to provide telecommunication companies a more efficient and expedient process for broadband deployment within the West Virginia Division of Highways right-of-way.
“I would expect this year we'll take the next steps to facilitate and encourage more deployment of open conduits through our Dig Once policy,” he said.
Angela Vance, the associate state director for advocacy for AARP in West Virginia, said access to broadband is also a topic of great interest for the more than 250,000 AARP members in West Virginia.
“The pandemic, that we of course all continue to live through, has underscored the vast disparities in broadband access,” Vance said. “...Deployment gaps are only part of the equation when it comes to expanding access to broadband service. Access must be affordable and individuals, especially older adults, must possess the equipment and obtain the skills necessary to effectively and safely navigate the internet.”
Vance added that mapping is a huge part of finding where those gaps lie.