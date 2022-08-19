GameChanger hires Greenbrier Co. native Legg as director of prevention
GameChanger has hired Cabell County Schools’ nationally certified school psychologist Kim Legg as director of prevention. She will begin her new duties Aug. 15.
A native of Greenbrier County, Legg has a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University’s College of Liberal Arts as well as a Master’s degree in psychology and an education specialist degree in school psychology from Marshall graduate college.
Her duties will include working directly with the prevention education staff at The Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation on the implementation of the GameChanger prevention education programming model in West Virginia schools. Legg, who brings 11 years of experience as a school psychologist in both Wayne and Cabell counties, will be tasked with building a prevention and train the trainer staff to help meet the goal of implementing the GameChanger program in over 681 public and private West Virginia schools by 2027.
● ● ●
CHARLESTON — Residents of West Virginia are still falling for a scam letter that alleges state officials are involved in the award of sweepstakes prizes.
According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, additional cases of the so-called Publishers Clearing House scam have been reported across the state. Several people have fallen for the scam since the first alert was issued by Morrisey’s office in June.
At that time, a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly signed by Gov. Jim Justice and bearing the attorney general’s name, surfaced. It claimed that Morrisey flew to New York to meet with the Board of Directors of Publishers Clearing House to negotiate the prize for the recipient of the letter.
There was no such meeting. Morrisey and Justice are not involved in the award of prizes through Publishers Clearing House.
“I want to reiterate the importance of looking for warning signs such as unusual word choices in the letter or improper grammar,” Morrisey said. “Most importantly, never give money to a scammer or allow them to access your credit card or computer.”
● ● ●
The Southern Appalachian Labor School has received a grant from Truist Foundation to provide workforce development for affordable housing.
According to SALS construction manager Vickie Smith, SALS has a historical commitment to habitable housing for low-income families and the grant will assist with continuing that work.
According to SALS Director John David, the grant is part of a project focused on building a competitive work with upward mobility for coal miners and those displaced and/or who opted out of the workforce; fostering entrepreneurial activities by development of entrepreneurship education programs; and adapting coal camp houses for safe and healthy habitation.
