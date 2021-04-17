Cole Chevy Mountain Festival will give it a go in Bluefield
The Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias is planning to have a Cole Chevy Mountain Festival in Bluefield this year.
The 2020 celebration was canceled due to the pandemic. The chamber announced Friday plans for a 10-day festival at Bluefield City Park beginning Friday, June 4, through Sunday, June 13.
The festival will adhere to all virus rules that are in effect at the time, Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the chamber, said.
Because the state line runs through city park, the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival has historically been held on both the Virginia and West Virginia sides of city park. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice recently announced that fairs and festival will be allowed to resume in the Mountain State in May, but Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has not yet outlined a plan for fairs and festival.
Dissibio said the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival can be held entirely on the West Virginia side of city park if necessary.
● ● ●
The Concord University Athletic Training Program has received final approval and accreditation for the newly developed Master of Science in Athletic Training (MSAT).
This accreditation was awarded by CAATE (Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education), the national accrediting body for all AT education programs. A student must graduate from an accredited AT program in order to be eligible to sit for the BOC exam (national certification exam for ATs) and earn the ATC credential.
The MSAT will be a two year, full time graduate program, requiring both didactic and clinical education.
For additional information on the MSAT, please visit the program’s webpage at https://www.concord.edu/msat or contact Laura Wamsley EdD, ATC at lwamsley@concord.edu, 304-384-6264 or John Roberts EdD, ATC at jcroberts@concord.edu, 304-384-6346.
Meanshile, the Master of Arts in Health Promotion program at Concord has been recognized among the best programs in the nation by Intelligent.com.
Concord is ranked #3 by the online resource on its list of the Top 40 Master’s in Health Education Degree Programs for 2021.
● ● ●
The West Virginia State Bar has announced new officers and members of The West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors for 2021-2022.
New officers are Thomas E. Scarr – President, Huntington; Benjamin M. Mishoe, President- Elect, Madison; and Christopher B. Frost, Vice President, Oak Hill.
Newly Elected Members of the Bar’s Board of Governors from Districts 9 through 12 and African American Representative are: Joshua T. Thompson, Pineville; Sarah W. Harmon, Princeton; R. Grady Ford, Lewisburg; G. Isaac Sponaugle III, Franklin; and Kimberley D. Crockett, Martinsburg.
New Members of the Young Lawyer Section Board from Districts 9 through 12 and African American Representative are: Morgan D. Spolarich, Shady Spring; David A. Pfeifer, Princeton; Nicole D. Graybeal, Lewisburg; District 12 Vacant; and Lindsey D. C. McIntosh, Charleston.
