Century Farm programs continues, open for nominations
The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District has announced that the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts is continuing the West Virginia Century Farm Program.
In addition to Century Farms, Sesquicentennial Farms and Bicentennial Farms will be recognized.
A Century Farm is one that has been in continuous operation by the same family for at least 100 years.
To qualify, a family member must live on the farm or must be an integral part of the day-to-day operation of the farm enterprise. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original holdings and gross more than $1,000 annually from farm products. Line of ownership from the first family member owning the land may be through wives, husbands, children, brothers, sisters, nephews, or nieces.
For recognition, applications must be received by the GVCD no later than February 1. Signs will be presented to the qualifying farm families by the GVCD in September. For an application form, contact the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District at 304-645-6173 or you can download the application in PDF format from the West Virginia Conservation Agency website at http://wvca.us/education/century_farms.cfm.
Past honorees’ stories and photos can be viewed on the Greenbrier Valley Conservation District’s Facebook page.
Louis Roe Jr. has been appointed President/CEO of both Braxton and Summersville facilities in the WVU Medicine system.
Roe stepped in to serve as interim CEO in July, following the departure of former CEO, Karen Bowling, who accepted a position as CEO for Princeton Community Hospital.
Roe has more than 25 years administrative and executive-level experience in health care and has worked in a variety of settings, including both for-profit and not-for-profit health care systems.
Roe’s responsibilities have come in the areas of inpatient acute care, long-term acute care, home health, durable medical equipment sales, skilled nursing facilities, inpatient behavioral health, and physician practices. Wright said in his announcement
Roe came onto the BCMH and SRMC teams as VP of Operations immediately before the start of the pandemic.
New River Community and Technical College is offering a mining electrician retraining class on Dec. 20, 2021, at the Nicholas County Campus in Summersville and through Zoom video conferencing. The course will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mine electricians in West Virginia must complete continuing education courses each year to keep their MSHA certification current.
Tuition for the class is $50, and preregistration is required by Dec. 16.
Visit https://www.newriver.edu/workforce/ to register for one of the classes or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).