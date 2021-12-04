Official-looking solicitations not coming from Warner’s office
The WV Secretary of State’s Office is putting business owners on notice that his office has received information that solicitations from third-party entities offering to file a state-required Annual Report on behalf of the businesses are not coming from his office.
According to Secretary Mack Warner, the solicitations are being mailed to the business owners and may have an appearance of an official piece of mail from the State of West Virginia.
“I can assure everyone that these solicitations are not from my office and not from the state of West Virginia,” said Warner. “We have modernized the business registration process in West Virginia so that nearly 99 percent of all businesses now file their Annual Report online. You do not have to hire an outside vendor to file your Annual Report.”
● ● ●
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, announced in a joint press release this week that three projects totaling $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were awarded to West Virginia concerns to expand agriculture in West Virginia.
The individual awards were:
● $347,884.70 to West Virginia Farmers Market Association, West Virginia Farmers Market Marketing and Agriculture Business Entrepreneurship Program
This program assists farmers markets and agriculture businesses in understanding and implementing business development strategies to rebuild and strengthen rural economies.
● $464,136 to Tri-State Local Foods to implement an online ordering platform in response to Covid 19, and expanding the availability of local agricultural products.
This program will work to increase local farmer and artisan revenues by creating and implementing an online ordering platform.
● $499,568 to Appalachian Abattoir, West Virginia Branded Beef to assist with expanding into wholesale markets and advancing West Virginia’s livestock value-chain.
This program will work to expand the capacity of the local meat value-chain, improve economic opportunities for West Virginia’s 12,000 cattlemen and women, and increase local access to West Virginia beef products.
● ● ●
Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Inc. (ARH) announced Thurrsday that it has finalized the purchase of the Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky., and its associated clinic operations in Johnson and Magoffin counties.
The Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center will now operate as Paintsville ARH Hospital becoming the 14th member of the ARH system.
Two other hospitals are located in Beckley and Hinton.
Rocky Massey, who has served as community CEO for ARH hospitals in West Virginia and has been heavily involved in the acquisition team for the purchase, has stepped into the role as interim community CEO for Paintsville.
Paul B. Hall is a 72-bed acute-care hospital located in Paintsville, Ky., with members of the medical staff representing many specialties.