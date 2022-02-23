The following bills have passed both houses of the West Virginia Legislature:
SB 4: Repealing ban on construction of nuclear power plants (Signed, 02-08)
SB 8: Relating generally to state’s savings and investment programs (Signed, 02-02)
SB 191: Allowing poll workers to work full and half days (Signed, 02-02)
SB 244: Relating to appointment of judges to Intermediate Court of Appeals (Signed, 02-09)
SB 279: Authorizing DEP to promulgate legislative rules (Signed, 02-21)
SB 435: Awarding service weapon to retiree from Division of Protective Services (Signed, 02-16)
SB 436: Correcting code citation for authority of State Fire Marshal (Signed, 02-18)
SB 437: Providing for early discharge of parolees (Signed, 02-16)
SB 445: Modifying police and firemen's pension plans for trustees (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
SB 449: Relating to Nonviolent Offense Parole Program (Signed, 02-16)
SB 450: Updating definitions of WV Personal Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
SB 451: Updating definitions of WV Corporation Net Income Tax Act (Signed, 02-21)
HB 2325: Removing the requirement of continuing education for barbers and cosmetologists (Signed, 02-21)
HB 3312: Establishing a memorial to child labor and child workers who died in the course of employment in this state (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 3220: Restrictions on Taxpayer funded lobbying (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4024: Creating a cosmetology apprentice program that allows companies to train employees for practical real-world experience (Completed; pending action by Governor)
HB 4060: Repealing outdated sections of code relating to health (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4062: Removing the residency requirement for the Commissioner of the Division of Highways (Signed, 02-21)
HB 4067: To make certain agency reports electronic or eliminating certain agency reports altogether (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4074: Require schools provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teacher and students (Signed, 02-21)
HB 4114: Authorizing certain agencies of the Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4264: Change designation of Glenville State College to “Glenville State University” (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4276: WVU to create a Parkinson’s disease registry (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4301: Reforming membership requirements of Huntington Park and Recreation District Board (Signed, 02-16)
HB 4308: Authorizing disclosure of juvenile information to Crime Victims Compensation Fund for investigation and award of benefits (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)
HB 4369: Update the telepsychology compact (Completed; awaiting action by Governor)