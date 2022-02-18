Betty Wilkes, the last surviving sibling in one of the most prominent families in Beckley, has died.
Wilkes, 101, died Thursday night, a Calfee Funeral Home staff member confirmed Friday.
At the time of her death, Wilkes was a member of First Baptist Church and the Raleigh County Historical Society. She and her late sister, Joan Wilkes, were awarded the YMCA Spirit of Beckley award in 2003. They were major donors to the Wilkes Family Chapel at Concord University's University Point.
She had worked as a teacher in Raleigh County Schools.
The daughter of the late Grace Lilly Wilkes and prominent insurance businessman William Wesley Wilkes, Wilkes was the youngest of seven children. Her siblings were David Philip, Wesley Jr., Grace Lilly, Jimmy and Joan. The siblings died in their birth order, with Joan dying on March 2, 2007.
Wilkes and Joan had lived together in the Wilkes family home on Eisenhower Drive prior to their deaths.
Bill Baker, a former superintendent for Raleigh County Schools, former Raleigh Commission president and current president of Pinecrest Development Corporation, remembered Wilkes as a firm, dedicated teacher who was well-loved by students.
"She was a great lady," Baker said. "She was a great teacher.
"She was, absolutely, one of the teachers that demanded a lot from her students, but, at the same time, they loved her."
When Baker, a Democrat, was running for a local office around 25 years ago, he said Wilkes, a well-known member of the Republican party, approached him at a fundraiser with a clear directive.
"Betty and Joan both came," Baker recalled. "Betty came up to me, and, as only Betty can do, gave me that schoolteacher look and said, 'No, Bill Baker, I changed my voting registration from Republican to Democrat, just so I could vote for you in the primary. You'd better hope I don't die a Democrat.'
"She and Joan both were excellent people, and it saddens me that Betty's passed away," Baker said.
Many in Beckley will remember Wilkes as an encouraging influence in their lives, a person who built up her community.
"Betty was a wonderful person and treated everyone like her own student," said Raleigh Historical Society President Tom Sopher. "She was a member of the Raleigh Historical Society and always bragged about how proud she was of the good work we were doing.
"I just loved her."
This is a developing story.