Beckley’s two city-run pools will not open this summer.
Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said the opening of the Sharon Dempsey pool (formerly the New River pool) and the Historic Black Knight pool this year hinged on their ability to find a pool manager.
After posting the job on multiple sites and publishing the position in the Beckley and Charleston newspapers, Baker said she was unable to find anyone qualified for the position.
As a result, Baker said the pools will remain closed this year.
Of the four people who applied, Baker said none of them had any of the certifications the position required including a lifeguard certification and CPR/first aid certifications.
Last year was the first time in nearly three decades that Beckley’s pools opened without longtime pool manager Sharon Dempsey, who died in March 2022.
Instead of finding a new pool manager, the city chose to use an outside pool management company to staff and run its two pools for 2022.
The Beckley Common Council approved a contract with USA Pools/USA Management in 2022 for $130,000 to manage, staff and operate the city’s two swimming facilities from May 28 to Sept. 5.
“We realized ... that the problem last year was that they tried to manage off site and we saw how that just didn't work at all,” Baker said. “So it really reinforced the fact that we were going to have to have another Sharon Dempsey. She had done it for so long and for so well, but she was gone ...
“If nothing else, we learned that you might be able to get lifeguards, but unless there is a strong, mature person managing them, it’s not going to work.”
USA Pools ran into the same staffing issues with lifeguards that has plagued the entire country and as a result both pools opened later in the season than planned and were often closed unexpectedly throughout the season.
Baker said the city is in litigation with USA Pools to recoup some of the costs from the contract.
As to whether the Beckley pools will ever open again, Baker said the city plans to commission a study to “evaluate long-term possibilities and options for our pool facilities.”
“Other cities have been doing this that are struggling like we have,” she said. “... I think a study would also tell us, is there actually still a need for an Olympic-sized swimming pool? Do we need to change it? I mean, it's been 50 years.”
Raleigh County Parks and Rec has also faced issues in the past year in finding enough lifeguards to staff positions at Lake Stephens. Unlike city pools, the county is able to operate everything at the lake under a “swim at your own risk” policy except for its Aqua Park.
It also remains uncertain whether the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) pool at the Black Diamond Lodge on Lakeview Drive in Beckley will open this year.
In February, Dean Capehart, who serves as treasurer for the FOP, said they would only be able to open if they had enough membership.
