The City of Beckley has been offered a transfer of The Pinecrest business and Technology Park by Pinecrest Development Corporation.
Beckley Common Council members, Mayor Rob Rappold and others met with Pinecrest Development representatives Bill Baker and Nancy Kissenger on Wednesday to officially hear details of the offer.
The 146 acres may not be used for retail but should be used for back offices and administrative offices, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher said.
“This is historic for the City of Beckley,” said Rob Rappold, City of Beckley Mayor, “We’re encouraged by the continued partnership with Pinecrest Development Corporation and excited about the potential this brings to Beckley to attract new businesses. What a privilege to be trusted with this phenomenal asset.”
The property is appraised at $7 million, said Rappold and draws in rent of about $281,000 annually. There is an existing credit line of about $345,000, which the city will assume.
The Pinecrest Business and Technology Park transfer consists of 146 acres of land situated on the East Beckley Bypass. The land was deeded to the development corporation by the West Virginia Development Office in 2005.
“Working with city officials to maximize the attractiveness of our technology park is our first priority,” said Bill Baker, Board Member with Pinecrest Development Corporation. “Transferring this property to the City of Beckley ensures that the historic amount of infrastructure funding available can be accessed to help develop ready-sites for new business recruitment – and that’s the collective goal for all of those involved.”
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) strongly supports the offer from Pinecrest Development Corp. to transfer ownership of the business and technology park property to the City of Beckley to develop more attractive, ready sites.
Jina Belcher, NRGRDA’s executive director, said Beckley’s ability to use federal funds from the American Rescue Act for infrastructure needs, including but not limited to water, sewer, and broadband, to attract tenants make this a wise economic development decision.
Council could be required to vote three times omg the matter, city attorney Bill File said.