An unidentified man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers on U.S. 19 just across from Crossroads Mall in Beckley on Wednesday morning.
As of 2 p.m., the West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department have not released any information about the incident.
However, a number of videos, recorded by private citizens, have made their way to social media sites.
One of the videos shows the shooting.
Carrying a handgun, the man – slender with long hair and dressed in sweat pants, a sweatshirt and tennis shoes – had led officers through a ditch on the north side of the four-lane highway and up and onto the northbound lanes.
He had apparently run his car into the ditch during a police pursuit.
The man was motioning at various times to police who had guns drawn and pointed at him.
On the roadway, he had pointed the gun at his own head. At another time soon after, he quickly crouched, folding his arms around his head, then rose back up quickly and kept walking.
Soon after, he waved his free hand and then was shot multiple times.
At about 1 p.m., sheriff's deputies left the scene. It is believed that a sheriff’s deputy fired the first shot of several that were fired by officers. It is not known which agency is conducting the investigation.
At about the same time, a tow truck hauled away a dark blue Chevrolet pickup that the man had driven into the ditch and his body, lying on the road and covered by a white sheet, was removed from the scene by ambulance.
A separate video shows the man trying to enter a residence in Beckley earlier in the day.
All four lanes of U.S. 19 were opened back up around 2 p.m.