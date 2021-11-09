American Legion Post 32 and the Beckley-Raleigh County Veterans Parade Committee will host the annual Veterans Parade at 11 a.m., Thursday.
The Veterans Parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands, walking units & military vehicles).
A Memory Walk and Honor Walk section near the end of the parade will honor veterans – loved ones are invited to walk with a photo, memento or sign in the parade (line-up with the walking units at BIG).
The Parade Grand Marshal will be Kenneth Ferrell, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant – retired. The 2021 parade theme is “No Veteran Left Behind.”
An awards ceremony to honor the best floats will be held after the parade at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.
After the parade, the Veterans celebration continues with a few more activities:
• Several school marching bands will perform on the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza between noon and 1 pm.
• Veterans groups are welcome to set up a booth at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Veterans are invited to enjoy a free box lunch provided by local restaurants at the First Baptist Church on Neville Street.
• 1 p.m. – Raleigh County Girl Scout Flag Retirement Ceremony
• 2 p.m. – The Raleigh County Veterans Museum will host their Healing Field ceremony on Harper Road.