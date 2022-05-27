Friday’s report: After falling three consecutive days at the start of the week, active Covid cases in West Virginia have turned about and tacked on additional cases the past two days.
Meanwhile, the positive test rate remains elevated compared with early April when it had dived below 2 percent. On Thursday, the rate came in at 8.42 percent, up from 8.25 percent on Wednesday. The last time the rate was beneath 5 percent was May 1, when it measured 4.93 percent.
Active cases numbered 2,377 in the Friday report, up from 2,256 the previous 24 hours, according to counting by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The number of patients being treated for Covid in a hospital was 146, up six from the end of counting on Wednesday. The number of patients being treated in an intensive care unit was down two to 26, while those on a ventilator numbered 11, up one in the past day.
The DHHR confirmed three deaths: a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, a 62-year-old male from Mason County and an 84-year-old male from Ohio County.