The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has appropriated $2.2 million for the Black Lung and Coal Miner Clinics Program in West Virginia.
The funding will be available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and will support health services and treatment programs for West Virginians suffering from Black Lung Disease.
Also from the nation’s capital, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined nine bipartisan colleagues in urging the Department of Energy (DOE) to implement the Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hub Program established under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
DOE’s recent Notice of Intent regarding the DAC Hub Program raises concerns about the program deviating from the technologies and timelines specified in law.
“Congress designed this program to assist in deploying and bringing down the long-term cost of DAC. For this reason, we encourage the Department to implement the Direct Air Capture Program in accordance with congressional intent. Doing so will still support other forms of Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) and point source carbon capture enabled by the hub model,” the senators wrote in part.
