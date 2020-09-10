Raleigh County residents will commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by hosting a remote, socially distanced patriotic remembrance service as part of the Sept. 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance. This annual event is to acknowledge the sacrifices of the first responders that day … and every day.
The committee is honoring the memory of the victims of 9/11 with a small ceremony at Jim Word Memorial Park at the Trade Tower Memorial. Beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 with limited speakers and guests, a live stream will be available from the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The ceremony will close with a moment of silence. Those interested in attending are welcome, but a face covering is required.
“September 11th is a day of history, emotion, and reflection, and this year shouldn’t be any different” April Elkins Badtke, Corps Director of Stewards Individual Placement Program. “For many Americans it is also a day of service that provides an opportunity for citizens to put into action a shared belief that by joining our neighbors and local leaders we can make our country stronger and better for decades to come. The pandemic has made socializing and supporting our neighbors difficult, but we are asking folks to one kind deed today. ”
Sept. 11th was designated a national day of service by Congress in 2009. The Corporation for National and Community Service leads the annual event, working with 911Day.org and hundreds of business, nonprofit groups, faith-based organizations, and schools nationwide.
On the evening on 9/11 starting at dusk, there will be the annual Parade of Lights, which will start at Independence High School, travel up Robert C Byrd Drive, travel through downtown and end at the Linda K Epling Stadium, no ceremony is planned this year after the parade. Spectators are encouraged to watch along the route at a safe distance.
All are invited to the events scheduled but more importantly encouraged to spread hope every day!
Stewards Individual Placements is a program of Conservation Legacy, a national nonprofit, that supports youth development and professional internships through conservation service.
The Corporation for National and Community Service is the federal agency for service and civic engagement. The agency engages millions of Americans in citizen service through its AmeriCorps, Senior Corps, and Volunteer Generation Fund programs, and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit NationalService.gov.