It was "a sad day for all of us," according to Dr. Ahmed Faheem of Daniels, president of the West Virginia Board of Medicine, who watched the House impeach President Donald Trump on television Wednesday evening.
"I know there are strong feelings on both sides,” Faheem said, "but to come to this, in our lifetimes, would certainly for me be very sad because I put this country above everything."
In its impeachment polling tracker, FiveThirtyEight found an even split in the country, with 47 percent of Americans saying they support impeachment and 47 percent opposed.
Chris Frost, a Fayetteville attorney, said that the division created by the impeachment is enough of a reason to not impeach.
"Personally, I understand why some people view these facts as impeachable offenses," he said. "I think they are 100 percent wrong. But I can at least see their side.
"With that said, it is undeniable that the country is divided over this issue,” Frost said. "Unless there is overwhelming evidence against the president, with vast bipartisan support, impeachment is too divisive and detrimental to the country."
Carol Workman of Beckley, who participated in a pro-impeachment rally in Beckley on Tuesday, said Americans may use the opportunity to learn more about the Constitution.
"I think this is a question of right and wrong," said Workman. "It is also a wake-up call for all of us to become more informed on what our Constitution says, as well as reading diverse sources of news and history – not just our one favorite TV station or paper."
Patty Priddy of Oak Hill said Democrats had only "lies."
"Trump has done nothing wrong," Priddy added. "That is why they (Democrats) keep changing their stories of impeachment."
Local businesswoman Anne-Marie Johnson suggested that Trump's treatment of less powerful Americans and others while in office has led her to believe it is possible that he would break laws.
"We expect our children to interact on the playground ethically, inclusively, respectfully," Johnson said. "Yet, some in this country don't uphold our leaders to these same ethics.
"For those who say that President Trump has been threatened with impeachment since 'Day One,' it is because he has consistently pushed the boundaries of what people are expected to accept," she stated. "He has repeatedly denigrated women, minorities, differently-abled, foreigners, our allies, his opponents.
"That he has now asked a foreign government for assistance benefitting himself, while withholding needed U.S. financial aid, is appalling," Johnson said. "I feel it was only a matter of time before he did something disgusting enough that it was actually outside the rule of law, because he has repeatedly displayed he believes himself above the law.
"Why do we ask more of our children than we ask of our president?"
Faheem, an immigrant from India, appreciates the democratic process in the United States.
"We have always prided in the democratic system here, and certainly, everybody knows it's not cut and dry, and it never is, in situations like this," Faheem said. "But no matter how you look at it, it's a sad day.
"Especially for me, who has come here all the way from India and spent a big part of my life in this country, which I really, really love dearly,” Faheem said. "I am very saddened to see this happen in my lifetime."
Frost, who said that he did not vote for Trump and does not like him, is not convinced the president’s dealings with Ukraine were impeachable offenses.
"I do not believe the telephone call to President Zalensky was an abuse of power, nor do I believe it was quid pro quo," said Frost. "Ukraine was and is a corrupt nation.
"When you couple that to the fact that President Trump was repeatedly harassed for three years over Russian interference in the 2016 election, it is easy to see why he would want the Biden allegations investigated.
"Also, keep in mind that he requested the investigation over a known, recorded telephone line," Frost added. "President Trump is not a smart man, but even he isn’t dumb enough to suggest a quid pro quo arrangement over a recorded line."
He added that Trump has publicly stated his desire to drastically reduce foreign aid and that "making sure billions of dollars won't fall into corrupt hands falls in line with that position.
"Lastly, Ukraine got the money," said Frost. "More importantly, (Ukraine) President Zalensky stated publicly that there was nothing wrong with the telephone call and that there was no 'pressure on him.'"
Frost said the allegation of obstructing Congress is “absurd."
"Aside from there being no legitimate evidence against President Trump, I am greatly disturbed by the entire impeachment process," Frost added. "Nobody can argue, at least with a straight face, that this process was fair to President Trump.
"Admittedly, Republicans weren’t exactly fair to President Clinton, but two wrongs don’t make a right."
Priddy saw more nefarious motivation by the Democrats.
"Trump has rubbed shoulders with the elite for years and years," she said. "He heard the talk of them wanting a New World Order, one that would take control over America.
"Our freedoms would be taken. We would have no rights. Look back on history. What did Hitler do, and why?
"So, Trump being an upright man, full of love for America and its people, was chosen by the smartest generals, lieutenants and military geniuses and others that love America.
"Realizing that something had to be done, before it was too late, (they) took action, pulled Trump aside and asked if he would consider running for president.
"He knew the elites' plan, as well,” Priddy said. "He was willing to step down as a highly profitable businessman, one who had it all, who has the intelligence of a genius, and run for office and turn our country around, before it turned into a Third World country.
"He is rebuilding the infrastructure of America again, overturning laws that were set in place to cause America to become a country with no power."
Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday, prior to the vote, that he was torn on whether he would vote on whether to convict Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors when the process moves to the Senate.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) was more certain of her vote.
“Tonight, House Democrats did what they have promised they would do for years: impeach President Donald Trump," said Capito in a press release. "Since this president was elected, we have had investigation after investigation, and nothing to show.
"It has been made clear throughout this rushed and unfair process that this is nothing but political theater, and it sets a terrible precedent.
"Our Founders intended for impeachment to be used as the last straw, the last measure to remove a president from office,” Capito said in the release. "Today, impeachment is being weaponized as a political instrument, and that is unfortunate.
"West Virginians have made it clear to me time and time again that they would rather Congress focus on the issues that truly affect their day-to-day lives – not political and partisan theatrics."
Rep. Carol Miller, a first-term Republican who represents West Virginia’s 3rd District in Congress, voted against both articles of impeachment.