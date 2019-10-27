Local veteran plans to erect new memorial in Sophia

After receiving permission from the Sophia City Council, Eric Fritz, 66, Air Force veteran and Shady High school alumnus, plans to install a new monument — The Blue Hawk Fallen Hero Memorial — which will honor former Sophia High School and Sophia Junior High alumni who were killed in action after World War II.
“I think they all [the veterans] deserve recognition,” Fritz began. “I think it’s important that people remember those who didn’t come back. I think that’s the big reason… these guys they never got to come back and live their life. They never got that chance.”
According to Fritz, who graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1970, the Blue Hawk Fallen Hero Memorial, named after the school's mascot, will be placed adjacent to the Korean War Veterans Memorial that sits a block up from the City Hall Building on Main Street.
Dedicated in 2007, the Korean War Veterans Memorial pays tribute to the veterans of the Korean War — which is sometimes referred to as the “Forgotten War.”
The monument’s black granite is etched with information that illustrates the severity and importance of the Korean War, which was fought from 1950 to 1953.
Along with the four granite monuments, benches of the same material are strategically placed around the structure.
Standing behind the monument, a United States flag, POW flag, South Korean flag and military flag provide a patriotic backdrop that, at night, is illuminated by the lights surrounding the area.
The area is enclosed by emerald green pines that set off the site from surrounding attractions.
When he approached the City Council board, Fritz made a point to include his plans to make the new monument match the current one in both material and size.
“I wanted it to look right and match up. I promised the City Council in our meeting that I would have the monument match what was already there so everything would look right.”
Included on the face of the monument will be the full names and, if space allows, the birth date, KIA (killed in action) date and location of the death of each soldier.
Fritz also plans to have a blue hawk etched into the corner of the monument.
The following names will be included on the memorial: James Leroy McClure, Korea, 1951; Ewell Edgell Acord, Vietnam, 1967; Richard Wayne Bryant, Vietnam, 1967; Jackie Evertt Bolen Jr., Vietnam, 1967; Bobby Wayne Armes, Vietnam, 1969; Bernard Burdette McKinney Jr., Vietnam, 1968; and Jeffrey Scott Taylor, Afghanistan, 2005.
The Blue Hawk Fallen Hero Memorial is projected to cost around $8,000 and Fritz has taken on the task of raising the necessary funds to finance this endeavor. Currently, $3,600 has been raised.
The memorial will be made and set by the Egnor Monument Company, operating out of Crab Orchard, and Fritz mentioned that, while he is leading the project, he could not have done it without the help of two other Sophia High School alumni, Roger Butterworth and John Collins.
“This idea is something that we have wanted to see in Sophia for quite some time and when I went to the council, they were all for it,” he shared. “My goal is to have all the money raised and the monument put in place by Memorial Day of next year.”
Donations can be made by sending a check payable to Blue Hawk Fallen Memorial Fund, C/O Karl Fritz, 139 Eastwood Drive, Crab Orchard, WV 25827.
Any questions concerning the memorial project can be directed to Eric Fritz at 304-894-4967.