Local veteran plans to erect new memorial in Sophia

John Fanary looks over the Korean War memorial in Sophia Tuesday afternoon. Fanary says the monument reminds him of his late father Anson J. Fanary who served in the war. The three-year war, often referred to as “The Forgotten War,” began in 1950 as both a civil war on the Korean peninsula and the first military clash of the Cold War between forces of the Soviet Union and its Communist clients and the United States and its allies. Nearly 5 million people died, more than half were civilians — a rate of civilian casualties higher than World War II and Vietnam. Almost 40,000 Americans died in action in Korea, and more than 100,000 were wounded.