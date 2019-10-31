Local vendor event to raise funds for cancer treatment

American Heritage Girls are hosting “Think Pink!” a local vendor fair for the public Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Family Life Center, Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, Daniels.
The Pioneer and Patriot Units (ages 12-15) are coordinating the event for one of the leaders of their local troop, Rachel Quesenberry, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last January and has been traveling back and forth to Huntington for chemo, surgery and doctors’ appointments ever since.
Two members of the troop were the impetus behind the fundraiser for Quesenberry.
“Kate Hontz and Rebekah Stephens knew her through homeschool and just really cared for her,” said Leigh Korn, vice president of the local AHG troop. “They decided in the spring when they found out her diagnosis that they were going to do something to help and, after thinking of many ideas, loved the idea of the vendor fair and were excited to organize it for her.”
Hontz, Stephens and Callie Bethel, another Pioneer, helped Korn design the poster for the event and will be heavily involved in performing various tasks, including setting up vendor tables for Saturday and manning a food table to sell baked goods, including Walnut Creek Cinnamon Rolls, a popular fundraiser item.
Quesenberry, whose treatments in Huntington will continue into February 2020, is 33 years old and has three children, ages 8, 6 and 2. She will take additional chemotherapy medications for five years after the IV infusions end. Through the months of her cancer diagnosis and treatment, her faith has grown as she said the Lord has comforted her and calmed her heart through the fears.
“Cancer is definitely not what I would have chosen,” Quesenberry said. “But as Grandma would always say, ‘God does not make mistakes. Trust Him, no matter what you are going through, the big and the small things.’”
Vendors have paid to set up at the event; those fees will go directly to Quesenberry, as will 100 percent of the proceeds from selling baked goods and a raffle. The raffle includes a Chick-fil-A goodie bag with gift cards and some handmade dolls and jewelry. Individuals can give donations for Quesenberry at the event or call Leigh Korn at 304- 228-5051 to make other arrangements for a donation or to become a vendor.
At least 18 vendors will be at the event, including Plunder Jewelry, Crafts, Avon, Bows, Thirty-One, Pampered Chef, healthy living booths, and homemade items.
