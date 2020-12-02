Calling all "angels" in southern West Virginia: Toys and donations to Toys for Tots are desperately needed in 2020, local Toys for Tots coordinator Jay Quesenberry said Wednesday.
The local Toys for Tots provides Christmas toys for children in six counties, including Raleigh County. Quesenberry is asking southern West Virginians to drop off new, in-the-box toys at their closest drop-off center. They also have the option of making a donation on the website, toysfortots.org
He said 100 percent of donations stay local and will help a deserving girl or boy get a Christmas toy this year.
There are close to 100 locations that make it convenient for people in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Wyoming and Mingo counties to drop off new toys. The toys should not be wrapped, Quesenberry said.
Those who need toys, they may go to the website and fill out an application.
Toys for Tots volunteers will issue a pick-up time for those who are getting the toys. They may drive to the headquarters at 2788 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley to pick up their orders.
This year, all orders are pick-up only to reduce the risk of Covid transmission. Volunteers will bring the toys in a plastic bag out to the car and place the toys in the trunk. There is no contact.
"We're doing this as safely as possible," said Quesenberry.
In 2019, Toys for Tots distributed 32,000 toys to 9,600 kids in five counties. This year, Mingo was added.
"They have a great need over there," said Quesenberry, who is in his 11th year as coordinator.
Quesenberry reported that there appears to be many more applications this year than in 2019, possibly due to financial woes caused by coronavirus.
In addition, Mac's Toy Fund is taking a hiatus year in 2020. Some donations to Mac's Toy Fund have been sent to Toys for Tots.
Lori and Ernie Davis donated use of a building for Toys for Tots headquarters this year, said Quesenberry. Suddenlink donated phone and internet connection, while Oak Hill Garbage donated use of a dumpster. Priddy's Buildings donated use of two large storage buildings.
"These were all local businesses that just helped us out, out of the goodness of their heart, so that we don't have to pay money," he said. "If we have to pay money, that's money we can't spend on toys."
Toys for Tots hosted a golf tournament and a bingo game to raise funds, but fundraising proceeds were lower this year because of the virus.
"We got a lot of individual support, which is good," Quesenberry added.
He urged everyone who can donate to pick up a toy and drop it at more than 100 locations, which are listed on the website. Sam's Club and Walmart are drop-off locations, along with Little General stores.
Those who would like to apply for toys must do so quickly, Quesenberry said.
More information is available at www.toysfortots.org or by calling 304-207-0105.