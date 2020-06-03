staunton, va. — Several students have been named to the fall 2019 Honors List at Mary Baldwin University.
l Mabel Eisenbeiss, Renick
l Abigail Ramey-Polifka, Alderson
l Ivy Reynolds, Ronceverte
Students named to the Honors List earned grade point averages of 3.75 to 4.00.
To be eligible, a student must be a degree candidate and must have earned at least 12 semester hours during the grading period.
Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral.
It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia; at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County as well as online.