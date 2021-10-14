ADELPHI, MD — The following local students made the Dean's List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.

Steven Lucero, Beckley

Sarah Ptasznik, Beckley

Miranda Brown, Craigsville

With an enrollment of some 90,000 students, UMGC offers open access with a global footprint and a specific mission – to meet the learning needs of students whose responsibilities may include jobs, family, and military service. The university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, including doctoral programs.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video