ADELPHI, MD — The following local students made the Dean's List for the summer term at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5.
Steven Lucero, Beckley
Sarah Ptasznik, Beckley
Miranda Brown, Craigsville
